Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Upped Position in Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) by $491,400; Synnex (SNX) Position Held by Causeway Capital Management Llc

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 32,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.20 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.85. About 210,161 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 121,971 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 103,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 248,771 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “LiqTech International Provides Update to Market on Orders Relating to IMO 2020 – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 10,679 shares to 186,164 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 5,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,448 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SYNNEX Corporation to Announce Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 on January 10, 2019 – PRNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks To Watch For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are SYNNEX Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SNX) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 1.72 million shares to 9.42M shares, valued at $275.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 807,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170 shares, and cut its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM).