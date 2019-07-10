Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Trimmed Telus (TU) Stake; Marathon Trading Investment Management Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position By $21.55 Million

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 95.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 118,385 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 5,615 shares with $1.02M value, down from 124,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $432.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $166.99. About 13.10 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased Telus Corp (TU) stake by 10.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 49,379 shares as Telus Corp (TU)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 401,390 shares with $14.87 million value, down from 450,769 last quarter. Telus Corp now has $22.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 210,131 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight”. HSBC maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. Mizuho maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $22500 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Is Poised to Rise – Yahoo News” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Merger with Shopify Could Be What SQ Stock Needs to Keep Popping – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Donâ€™t Dump Those Alibaba Shares! The Best Is Yet to Come – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 36.94 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Tal Education Group (Call) stake by 20,000 shares to 80,000 valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jd Com Inc (Put) stake by 15,600 shares and now owns 75,600 shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was raised too.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.57M for 17.58 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.