Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Trimmed Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $826,430; Shares Rose; Capstone Investment Advisors Position In Cme Group (CME) Was Lifted

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 3,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 43,959 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64M, down from 47,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.36 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 117.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 13,483 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FIRMER CASH, WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Statement Regarding Potential Offer for NEX Group; 08/05/2018 – NYMEX U.S. CRUDE OIL AND HEATING OIL FUTURES SETTLEMENTS DELAYED – CME NOTICE; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 03/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il reported 164,866 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,456 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 29,895 shares. Navellier & Assocs reported 0.43% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Verition Fund Lc has 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 12,361 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 3,641 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.24% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2.00M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 15,968 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company invested 0.6% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated has 21,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Castleark Ltd reported 143,686 shares stake. Mizuho Fincl Bank Limited holds 1.5% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.03 million shares. Manchester Mgmt Llc reported 1,810 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust owns 1,805 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.13% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, CME Group and First American Financial – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALRM, ZEN, CME – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 48,290 shares to 10,110 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 32,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,818 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 29.13 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Alley Limited Com stated it has 1.47% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell Associate Limited has invested 0.85% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Citizens & Northern Corporation invested in 5,912 shares. 5,651 are owned by Security National Trust. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 4,289 shares. Diversified Trust Company invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Proffitt & Goodson has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 10 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Company holds 115,834 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx holds 0.95% or 11,538 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Beech Hill Advsr holds 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,350 shares. Family Firm stated it has 1,245 shares. California-based Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.34% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Naples Glob Lc invested in 0.1% or 1,676 shares.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Quintana (QES) to Divest Pressure Pumping Assets, Cut Costs (Revised) – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Australia’s AMP posts net loss for H1, announces cost cuts – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dover’s New InviroPak Solution to Cut Costs for Food Retailers – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Virgin Australia swings axe as annual loss puts focus on costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.