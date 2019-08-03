Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Trimmed By $306,287 Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position; Fiera Capital Has Trimmed Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Holding

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 0.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 5,779 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 805,448 shares with $42.92 million value, down from 811,227 last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $63.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 641,139 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO EXPECTS EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS MEXICO HAS HIGHEST PRODUCTIVITY RATIO; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES CANADIAN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 3Q VS 2Q; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) stake by 6.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp sold 94,845 shares as Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW)’s stock declined 3.70%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 1.35 million shares with $44.52 million value, down from 1.45M last quarter. Aci Worldwide Inc now has $3.48B valuation. The stock decreased 4.26% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 578,722 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65B for 9.67 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Grp Inc owns 302,810 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 28,100 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.08% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Brinker Capital owns 28,658 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 596,397 shares. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 50,432 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.00 million shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Old National Bank & Trust In has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Howe Rusling Inc reported 0% stake. Stevens Mngmt LP accumulated 53,756 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Among 2 analysts covering ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ACI Worldwide had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.

