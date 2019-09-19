Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Raised Stake in Enbridge (ENB); Copart (CPRT) Stock Value Rose While Timessquare Capital Management Trimmed by $8.86 Million Its Stake

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 69,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 625,148 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.56 million, up from 555,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 1.83M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc. (CPRT) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 119,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.63 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 656,663 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 1.05M shares. Paradigm Asset Management Communications Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.08% or 3.67 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.16% or 355,954 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 8,126 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Comm Bank & Trust reported 2,713 shares. 7,720 were reported by Rodgers Brothers. Twin Tree Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Stephens Inv Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Company reported 126,437 shares stake. Comerica National Bank owns 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 43,617 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 389 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 67,860 shares. Avenir Corp has invested 2.09% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.06% or 4.09M shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 669,645 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $52.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 142,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,300 shares, and has risen its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,241 shares to 600 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,099 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.