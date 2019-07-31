Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Lowered Its Visa (V) Position by $648,960 as Shares Rose; Holder Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has Lifted Antero Res (AR) Stake

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 4,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,210 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68 million, down from 85,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 6.63M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 11.35 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M bought $49,927 worth of stock or 7,350 shares. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

