Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Lowered Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $826,430; Element Capital Management Has Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $8.78 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 3,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 43,959 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64M, down from 47,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02 million shares traded or 65.21% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 79.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 79,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 20,992 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 100,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.92B for 32.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ckw Fincl Group has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). D L Carlson Invest Inc invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 2.04M shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 102,680 are held by Daiwa Grp. Filament Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 4,701 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc holds 197,609 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Sky Invest Grp Inc Ltd Com reported 7,753 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Umb National Bank N A Mo has 236,270 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Tompkins Corp, a New York-based fund reported 26,703 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 31,098 shares stake. Tig Advisors Ltd Llc reported 71,368 shares.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 31,726 shares to 42,314 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 24,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 30.02 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.