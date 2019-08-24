Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Lifted Position in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) as Valuation Declined; Cintas (CTAS) Share Price Rose While Fifth Third Bancorp Has Trimmed Its Position

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 100.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 26,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 52,563 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.29. About 2.01 million shares traded or 47.30% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 25,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 102,045 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.62 million, down from 127,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $8.48 during the last trading session, reaching $256.04. About 394,897 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Management Lc has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 4 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Trust Communications invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Private Tru Communications Na has invested 0.22% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.13% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 1,046 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated owns 36,130 shares. Paradigm Asset Company Ltd Liability has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Newfocus Group Lc accumulated 43,761 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 7,093 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 2.23M shares. Citigroup holds 168,097 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 1,382 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 7,670 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 129 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 61,694 shares to 130,696 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 19,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32M for 29.91 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

