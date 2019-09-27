Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Lifted By $1.73 Million Its Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Holding; Scansource Has 0.97 Sentiment

Scansource Inc (SCSC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 67 funds increased or opened new positions, while 69 reduced and sold holdings in Scansource Inc. The funds in our database reported: 23.68 million shares, down from 24.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Scansource Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 52 Increased: 54 New Position: 13.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) stake by 9.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company acquired 22,223 shares as Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 252,790 shares with $19.86 million value, up from 230,567 last quarter. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto now has $36.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $82.41. About 250,817 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 1,751 shares to 54,347 valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) stake by 19,999 shares and now owns 40,685 shares. Waste Connections Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “City Leaders Join CIBC for Little Village Ribbon Cutting – PRNewswire” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Canadian Banks: Overexposed to Mortgages? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Should You Buy Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) or CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CIBC targets $113B for environmental, sustainable finance by 2027 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Canada’s Best Dividend Stocks Becoming Expensive: Time to Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. for 58,209 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 268,357 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Canal Insurance Co has 0.7% invested in the company for 65,400 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has invested 0.59% in the stock. Capital Management Associates Ny, a New York-based fund reported 9,500 shares.

Analysts await ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 16.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.89 per share. SCSC’s profit will be $18.68 million for 10.40 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by ScanSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $777.17 million. The companyÂ’s Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture , point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies. It has a 13.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s AIDC and POS products are used to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, such as retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications; electronic physical security products, including identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, wireless, and networking infrastructure products; and 3D printing solutions to replace and complement traditional methods, as well as reduce the time and cost of designing new products.

More notable recent ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ScanSource Still Looks Challenged – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About ScanSource, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.