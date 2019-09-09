Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Increased Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake by $2.10 Million; Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Holder Stralem & Co Has Upped Its Position by $544,500

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 100.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 26,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 52,563 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $94.85. About 816,526 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE)

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 77,395 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 71,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.58 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 12,248 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $95.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 5,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,448 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More important recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 43,637 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 460,171 shares stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Company invested in 15,203 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.31% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Natl Tru reported 2,556 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fincl Counselors, a Missouri-based fund reported 100,815 shares. California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 400 are owned by First Interstate Bankshares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) owns 2,745 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.03% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 106,053 shares. 3,017 are held by First Long Island Limited Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.03% or 84,788 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 7,238 shares. Skba Management Limited Co accumulated 113,154 shares.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc Shs by 13,540 shares to 87,845 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,405 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).