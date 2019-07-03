Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Cut Its Position in Visa (V) by $648,960; Sio Capital Management Increased Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Valuation Declined

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 57.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 39,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.01 million, up from 68,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $135.34. About 916,269 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 4,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,210 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68 million, down from 85,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 5.13M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 32.95 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. The insider CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold 28,084 shares worth $3.90 million. $5.24M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12. STEELE JOHN M sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72 million. Foster Jon M had sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63M. Another trade for 8,368 shares valued at $1.17 million was sold by Torres Kathryn A.. $72,639 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Reiner Deborah M.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Medical Systems Inc by 312,455 shares to 173,652 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc (Put) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi Sa (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap LP invested in 116,895 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 84,070 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lenox Wealth Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 172 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Capital Management has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com owns 20,962 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.47% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hl Financial Services Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 66,370 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.09% or 182,871 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). James Research owns 5,345 shares.