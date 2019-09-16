Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Cut Its Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Position; Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD)’s Sentiment Is 3.43

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (PWOD) investors sentiment increased to 3.43 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 2.43, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 24 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 7 cut down and sold positions in Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 2.42 million shares, up from 1.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Penns Woods Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 20 New Position: 4.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) stake by 32.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 19,999 shares as Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP)’s stock rose 6.98%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 40,685 shares with $1.75 million value, down from 60,684 last quarter. Brookfield Infrast Partners now has $13.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 174,803 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 18.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.71 per share. BIP’s profit will be $235.75 million for 14.11 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has $47.5000 highest and $4600 lowest target. $46.83’s average target is -1.22% below currents $47.41 stock price. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 13,322 shares to 176,229 valued at $12.26M in 2019Q2. It also upped Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 7,877 shares and now owns 60,440 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

More notable recent Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Sizzling Income Stocks That Are Still Excellent Buys Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Strategy Shift Is Beginning to Pay Big Dividends – Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners vs. NextEra Energy – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Political Risk Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $16,968 activity.

Hudock Capital Group Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. for 40,429 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa owns 24,653 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Peoples Financial Services Corp. has 0.06% invested in the company for 2,407 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 23,023 shares.

More notable recent Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) For Its Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Split – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms. The company has market cap of $217.28 million. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. It has a 13.4 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection.

The stock increased 1.16% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 4,733 shares traded. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) has risen 0.02% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PWOD News: 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC PWOD.O QUARTERLY OPER SHR $0.69; 20/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC – REPURCHASE PLAN IS FOR AN ADDITIONAL YEAR ENDING APRIL 30, 2019; 20/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Extension of Stk Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC QTRLY SHR $0.68; 19/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 22/05/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bncp: White Joins JSSB as Branch Manager April 23, 2018 | 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penns Woods Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWOD); 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC – TOTAL ASSETS INCREASED $126.0 MLN TO $1.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 S&PGR Ugrds Penns Manor Area SD, PA GO Dbt To ‘A+’