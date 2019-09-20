Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Cut By $304,236 Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holding; Crosslink Capital Cut Formfactor (FORM) Holding

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased Formfactor (FORM) stake by 5.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 22,620 shares as Formfactor (FORM)’s stock declined 10.32%. The Crosslink Capital Inc holds 408,339 shares with $6.40 million value, down from 430,959 last quarter. Formfactor now has $1.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 150,317 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q EPS 8c-EPS 14c; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 0.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 5,634 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 799,814 shares with $43.47 million value, down from 805,448 last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $68.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 103,545 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank beats profit expectations, market underwhelmed; 05/03/2018 – TILL HIRES SCOTIABANK EUROPE TO HELP WITH BUSINESS INITIATIVES; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank Extends Record Streak in International Banking

Crosslink Capital Inc increased Talend Sa stake by 31,266 shares to 569,410 valued at $21.97M in 2019Q2. It also upped Smart Global Holdings stake by 29,360 shares and now owns 236,039 shares. A was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold FORM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 66.82 million shares or 1.20% less from 67.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 53,791 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 4.54M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc owns 14,111 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cortina Asset Limited Co accumulated 365,870 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Zebra Mgmt Llc holds 0.23% or 28,377 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gp owns 598,153 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connable Office reported 17,649 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.87% or 1.19 million shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) or 146,751 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Amer Interest, New York-based fund reported 55,777 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 113,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 668,000 are held by Needham Investment Management.

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $11.88M for 30.61 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.36 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 13,322 shares to 176,229 valued at $12.26 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) stake by 22,223 shares and now owns 252,790 shares. Thomson Reuters Corp was raised too.

