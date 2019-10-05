Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Boosted Its Holding in Enbridge (ENB) as Stock Declined; Jabodon Pt Company Raised The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position by $920,720

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 23,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 166,519 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69 million, up from 143,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 14.14 million shares traded or 45.05% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 69,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 625,148 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.56M, up from 555,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 2.38 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 17,446 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $99.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 22,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,857 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Shares for $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Findlay Park Prns Llp reported 3.07 million shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings has 0.07% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 227,974 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Lc holds 0.16% or 6,234 shares. Hrt Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 8,211 were accumulated by Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated. Spinnaker reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Provise Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 113,002 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Limited Company has 0.08% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.02% or 12,678 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust holds 0.32% or 55,662 shares. Profund Advsrs Llc holds 30,758 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hamel Associates invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Old Commercial Bank In reported 135,745 shares. Manchester Ltd Co reported 950 shares. Winslow Asset Inc has invested 2.66% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).