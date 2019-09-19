Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Decreased Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake; Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXC) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.45, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 7 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 8 sold and reduced their holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 328,334 shares, up from 311,473 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 2.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 25,470 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 963,460 shares with $56.23M value, down from 988,930 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $104.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $57.59. About 143,740 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Winfield Associates Inc. holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio for 16,000 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owns 28,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.05% invested in the company for 38,474 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.03% in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, a California-based fund reported 13,381 shares.

The stock increased 1.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 8,258 shares traded. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $97.54 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 22.23 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of California.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 7,877 shares to 60,440 valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Thomson Reuters Corp stake by 9,425 shares and now owns 163,591 shares. Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) was raised too.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 11.16 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.