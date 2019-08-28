Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Decreased By $918,600 Its Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Among 4 analysts covering Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Granite Real Estate has $69.5 highest and $65 lowest target. $66.38’s average target is 3.38% above currents $64.21 stock price. Granite Real Estate had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. See Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) latest ratings:

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) stake by 0.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 12,248 shares as Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 1.27M shares with $95.58 million value, down from 1.28 million last quarter. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que now has $106.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 298,756 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada 2Q-End Basel III CET1 Ratio 10.9%; 21/03/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 101 FROM SFR 99; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA FOLLOWING ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING; 24/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – RBC Wealth Management aims to build diverse advisor force with new Associate Financial Advisor Training Program; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – RBC WON’T ADVISE CLIENTS ON CRYPTOCURRENCY `ANYTIME SOON’: CEO; 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6500P FROM 6200P; 16/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF RBC TRUST CAPITAL SECURITIES – SERIES 2008-1; 20/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Royal Bank of Canada Insurance Company Ltd

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust owns and manages industrial, warehouse, and logistics properties in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. As of March 17, 2017, the companyÂ’s portfolio consisted of 90 income-producing properties with approximately 30 million square feet of leasable area. It has a 7.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s properties include logistics/distribution warehouse facilities, multi-purpose, and special purpose facilities in Canada, the United States, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Poland.