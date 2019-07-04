Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Boosted Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake; First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 100.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company acquired 26,306 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 52,563 shares with $4.24M value, up from 26,257 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $32.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.84. About 524,514 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C

Among 2 analysts covering First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Interstate BancSys had 4 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird reinitiated First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. See First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral New Target: $42 Reinitiate

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/01/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

Among 2 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TE Connectivity had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of TEL in report on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 5,779 shares to 805,448 valued at $42.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Linde Plc stake by 2,103 shares and now owns 30,083 shares. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity. MITTS HEATH A sold $1.07M worth of stock or 12,908 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 10,821 shares. Rmb Mngmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 134,672 shares. 43,800 are held by Midas Management. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.05% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0.1% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Ajo LP reported 176,173 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Comm Fincl Bank reported 4,198 shares. S&Co holds 0.23% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 26,083 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bb&T Securities Limited Co invested in 32,275 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Company holds 0.11% or 12,648 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 64,666 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. It has a 14.14 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $37,805 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $37,805 were bought by Wold Peter I on Tuesday, June 11.

