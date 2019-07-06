Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Boosted Its Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Position; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Martin Currie LTD Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 10,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 632,771 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.34 million, up from 622,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77.18. About 313,945 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Cpart 2018-1, Bank Of Montreal Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 27/03/2018 – BMO Names New Real Estate Investment Banker With Deals in Offing; 22/03/2018 – BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 13/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMPH.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 04/05/2018 – FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD FFH.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$770 FROM C$720; 30/05/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS IT’S `IN POSITION’ FOR TAKEOVERS THAT FIT CRITERIA; 28/03/2018 – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD NST.AX : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC SWIR.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 93,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.26M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $129.79. About 665,186 shares traded or 0.65% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 12,248 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $95.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 6,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,907 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 30,497 shares to 756,001 shares, valued at $30.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 10,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

