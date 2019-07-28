Bank Of Nova Scotia Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Upped by $324,310; United Continental Holdings (UAL) Shareholder Nwi Management LP Has Increased Stake by $4.74 Million as Market Value Declined

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 375,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.92 million, up from 315,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.36. About 1.44M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N SAYS CFO ANDREW LEVY STEPPING DOWN; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Pretax Margin Roughly Flat; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNITED AIRLINES INCREASES TO DAILY SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON AND HAVANA; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Pretax Margin Flat to Up 2%; 17/05/2018 – UNITED SAYS LEVY WILL BE REPLACED BY EXECUTIVE GERRY LADERMAN; 19/04/2018 – United Airlines Receives “Best-of-the-Best” Award for Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Across All Communities; 23/05/2018 – United Air CEO grilled over NRA discount, workers rights at annual meeting; 17/04/2018 – UAL SEES FY CAPACITY +4.5% TO +5.5%, SAW +4% TO +6%; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 80.4 PCT VS 79.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 791 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,412 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, up from 16,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $309.18. About 894,459 shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron’s first quarter profit soars 92 percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,123 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Anchor Bolt Lp owns 369,130 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 4.00 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 39,898 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.33% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn stated it has 313 shares. Intl Gp holds 106,680 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 177,235 shares. Diamond Hill Management owns 3.66 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 8,712 shares. Matarin Mngmt Ltd Com reported 47,003 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 32,875 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc. Fmr Lc stated it has 2.23M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60,000 shares to 3.69 million shares, valued at $60.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Despite 737 MAX Grounding, US Airlines May Not Be Suffering – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, UAL, SHW – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Buy United Continental (UAL) Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 26th – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: United Airlines, Canadian Pacific Railway, Chart Industries, Skechers U.S.A. and Cleveland-Cliff – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 21,301 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 1,304 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 369,328 shares. 6,860 were accumulated by Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc. 1,918 were reported by Tower Ltd Co (Trc). Bp Public Limited Com invested in 0.14% or 8,600 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability reported 2,528 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.07% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 14,881 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,960 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Lc has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 919 are held by Suntrust Banks. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 6,467 shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.17M shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $58.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 111,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,828 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).