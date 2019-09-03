Bank Of Nova Scotia Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Cut by $1.69 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Hartford Financial Management Has Lifted Stake

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 23,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 526,154 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.12 million, down from 549,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 7,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 43,960 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 36,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 20,858 shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Limited holds 1.35% or 91,016 shares. Montag A Associate Inc stated it has 0.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aimz Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 6,385 shares. Shell Asset reported 799,786 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 394,621 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability holds 0.47% or 9.02M shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3,424 shares. Blair William And Com Il holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 725,893 shares. Everett Harris Ca holds 0.14% or 91,756 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.89% or 8.37M shares in its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 10,842 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust accumulated 90,232 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 96,599 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $569.04M for 14.62 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 222,609 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Us Bancorp De reported 343,106 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Allstate Corporation holds 46,955 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 854,410 shares stake. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 37,159 shares. Brandes Inv Partners Lp has 0.25% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 146,834 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,534 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank reported 1.99M shares. Field & Main National Bank & Trust reported 100 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Boys Arnold And has 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,216 shares. Strategic Financial owns 49,984 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement holds 8,218 shares.