Bank Of Nova Scotia Raised Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Valuation Rose; Spitfire Capital Trimmed Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $743.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 151,026 shares traded or 24.10% up from the average. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – BACKLOG EXPANDED TO $177.4 MLN AT QUARTER END, UP 16% OVER BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Gross Margins for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 196.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.25 million, up from 560,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 6,976 shares to 57,612 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 60,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,802 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 105,412 were accumulated by Ww Asset Inc. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.42% or 2.28M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa reported 0.12% stake. Jones Lllp holds 72,169 shares. 20,640 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com. Godshalk Welsh Management stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.2% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,589 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt stated it has 26,081 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) owns 5,400 shares. Optimum Investment holds 0.33% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 8,163 shares. Horrell Cap reported 32,592 shares. 697 are held by Kwmg Llc. Horan Capital Management has invested 0.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 69,407 are owned by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch And Associate Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 373,737 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,224 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.02% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 1.56 million shares. Legal & General Group Pcl reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 13,597 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co has 0.02% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 977 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 29,925 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 55,855 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Forest Hill Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 124,565 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 2,400 shares to 34,929 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.