Bank Of Nova Scotia Raised Its Aes (AES) Position by $1.58 Million as Stock Declined; Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Position Increased by Adams Asset Advisors Llc

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 82,460 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 44.71% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 15/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET – CO, UNIT CALLED FOR REDEMPTION OF ALL $400 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FY 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE TOTAL CAPEX WITHIN RANGE OF $80 TO $90 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Continues to Integrate Enterprise Resource Planning System; 10/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Completion of the Early Redemption of the Partnership’s 11.5% Senior Se; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Sees Commensurate Decrease in Those Line Items for FY 2017; 02/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss $83.6M; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss $64.9M; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY SALES $883.8 MLN VS $909.8 MLN

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 87,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 230,119 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 142,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 4.28M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 08/05/2018 – AES Gener announces $3 billion plan to restructure Chilean hydro project; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AES Gener and Subsidiaries at ‘BBB-‘; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 12,573 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 295,130 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 338,080 shares stake. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Company owns 583 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Lc holds 46,039 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 0.08% stake. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has 41,183 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 1.03M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Com Lc stated it has 0.07% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.13% or 3.64 million shares. Bokf Na holds 0.04% or 82,210 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Tru accumulated 275 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 430,000 were accumulated by Omers Administration Corp.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 152,650 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 36,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,360 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

