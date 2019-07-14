Bank Of Nova Scotia Position in Public Storage (PSA) Trimmed as Shares Rose; Community Financial Services Group Has Lowered Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $4.43 Million as Valuation Declined

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 4,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,661 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 32,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $248.68. About 406,438 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 18/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: A Cuban airline’s Boeing 737 has crashed outside Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. No word on; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES FY CORE EPS $14.30 TO $14.50, EST. $14.10

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,937 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 178,196 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Com holds 2,079 shares. Advisory Serv Net Limited Co invested in 15,449 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department accumulated 0.44% or 5,080 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 1.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 63,632 shares. 685 were accumulated by Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca). Invest Counsel accumulated 0.29% or 2,060 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,393 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc stated it has 4,677 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 3,502 shares. United Asset Strategies accumulated 0.28% or 3,095 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s 737 program manger to retire – Seattle Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s Stock On Cusp Of Steep Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, AVGO, ETSY, NIO, AGN – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 524,909 shares to 6.03 million shares, valued at $165.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 81,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 907,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KeyBanc sees self-storage REIT sector improving in H219, 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Public Storage a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium receives Groupe PSA Supplier Award in the â€œCorporate Social Responsibilityâ€ category – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Thousands of Houston Storage Units are Back and Better than Ever – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Greenbrier Misses Q3 Expectations – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.