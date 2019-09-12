Bank Of Nova Scotia Maintains Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Evanson Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 33,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 454,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.63M, down from 487,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $189.8. About 1.26M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Correction to Facebook Pay Story; 10/04/2018 – Senator Chuck Grassley to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: The status quo no longer works; 02/05/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the centre of Facebook’s privacy debacle, is; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web â€” and offer them the option to delete the personal data; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Debbie Ding: News Herald: Dingell questions Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook spying; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet European leaders over data use; 15/04/2018 – Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-users; 13/03/2018 – Reign Sapphire Corp. Provides Update on Core Business Unit, Discusses Revenue Strategy

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 75.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 7,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 17,542 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $177.91. About 1.27 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 7,385 shares to 61,183 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,106 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,036 are held by Welch Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fincl Counselors Inc has 61,943 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Finance holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,322 shares. Horizon Inv Services Llc stated it has 2.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Butensky & Cohen Fin Security Incorporated has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.14% or 2,244 shares. Acg Wealth reported 34,127 shares. Private Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,099 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advisory Serv has 4,572 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Liability Co owns 1,432 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 10.17M shares. 291,815 are held by Profund Limited Liability Com. 3.75M are held by Altimeter Capital Mngmt Lp. Raymond James Fincl Svcs holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 467,325 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation holds 0.93% or 210,038 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Evanson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $495.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 8,721 shares to 17,366 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).