Bank Of Nova Scotia Maintains Holding in D R Horton (DHI); Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Price Rose While Dorsal Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $5.45 Million

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.94 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.73 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 353.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 561,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 719,801 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.79 million, up from 158,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. It closed at $44.5 lastly. It is down 1.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forte Lc Adv owns 2.43% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 61,570 shares. Hallmark holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,486 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc has 910,800 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Capital stated it has 4,226 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 0.32% stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 58,161 shares. Moreover, Shellback Cap LP has 0.77% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Schulhoff & Co owns 0.3% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 5,206 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd owns 250,386 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Atlanta Capital Management L L C has 0.15% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv stated it has 287 shares. Ls Investment reported 0.4% stake. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus has 114,376 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt reported 2.48% stake. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 41,000 shares.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend S A by 50,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $60.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 44 shares. 68,992 were accumulated by Twin Tree L P. Glenmede Company Na reported 1,828 shares stake. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 2,470 shares. Lpl Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 33,762 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 14,857 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Shell Asset has 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 25,241 shares. Chartist Ca reported 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 50,118 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 256,555 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 67,100 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 27,460 shares. 13,333 were accumulated by Etrade Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Synovus accumulated 348 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 719,801 shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 4,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 6,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,504 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $179,870 activity. Allen Barbara K had sold 4,000 shares worth $147,164 on Monday, January 28.