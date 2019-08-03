Bank Of Nova Scotia Lowered Valero Energy New (VLO) Stake by $12.66 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Share Value Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lifted by $7.05 Million Its Holding

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 156,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 529,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10 million, up from 373,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 4.55M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 150,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 311,342 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.41M, down from 462,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 3.29M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru has 5,584 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Ser Company Ma holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 514,374 shares. First Bank & Trust invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 312,373 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 372,343 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,468 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.84% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 157 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 140,160 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited holds 27,398 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). St Johns Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 5,369 shares. M&R Inc reported 391 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability holds 0.31% or 143,561 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 25,310 shares.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $755.21 million for 11.34 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 47,030 shares to 251,718 shares, valued at $17.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 307,528 shares to 327,704 shares, valued at $28.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 59,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,675 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).