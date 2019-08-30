Bank Of Nova Scotia Lowered Freeport (FCX) Holding By $16.20 Million; Etrade Capital Management Lifted Its Unilever Plc (UL) Holding

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Freeport (FCX) stake by 80.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 1.35M shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 5.55%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 323,201 shares with $4.17M value, down from 1.67M last quarter. Freeport now has $13.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 4.74M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Sees Solution in Indonesia Dispute; 26/04/2018 – Freeport Says Grasberg Unaffected by New Environmental Demands; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Resignation Follows Decrease in Icahn’s Stake; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023; 18/05/2018 – INDONESIA STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE MINISTER COMMENTS ON FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – Materials Down After Freeport Earnings – Materials Roundup

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased Unilever Plc (UL) stake by 18.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc acquired 7,932 shares as Unilever Plc (UL)’s stock declined 0.22%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 51,833 shares with $2.99 million value, up from 43,901 last quarter. Unilever Plc now has $166.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.17. About 436,263 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 24/04/2018 – Dutch gov’t memos: Tax cut was ‘decisive’ for Unilever’s HQ choice; 15/03/2018 – UK’s Hammond plays down tax implication of Unilever’s Rotterdam HQ choice -BBC; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, REVENUE 25.82 BLN NAIRA VS 22.17 BLN NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – UK says Unilever headquarters’ decision not connected to Brexit; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPOINTS SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) stake by 29,159 shares to 8,107 valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,514 shares and now owns 10,787 shares. Ishares Tr (CSJ) was reduced too.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74 million worth of stock. Shares for $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Renaissance Limited Liability Corp reported 140,600 shares. Allstate has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability holds 1,032 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% stake. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department invested in 4,500 shares. State Street owns 0.07% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 67.61 million shares. Natixis owns 42,648 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 94,888 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Co holds 632,058 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 236 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 22,608 shares to 583,600 valued at $120.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) stake by 23,000 shares and now owns 80,000 shares. Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Freeport-McMoran has $18 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14’s average target is 53.01% above currents $9.15 stock price. Freeport-McMoran had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $113.97M for 28.59 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

