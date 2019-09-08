Bank Of Nova Scotia Lifted Its Ppl (PPL) Position by $4.44 Million; Share Value Declined; First Washington Stake in Usa Technologies (USAT) Increased by $1.92 Million as Stock Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 65.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 143,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 362,494 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51 million, up from 219,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 3.85M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 89.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 479,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 536,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.01M market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 1.08M shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 207,766 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited owns 40,982 shares. Guggenheim Lc stated it has 801,475 shares. Argi Service Ltd invested in 0.19% or 107,106 shares. Haverford Trust invested in 16,066 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.15% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Farmers Trust Company has 0.16% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 18,175 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Fil Ltd has invested 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). North Star Inv Management holds 6,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 329,595 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 58,429 shares. Curbstone Financial stated it has 15,418 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 11,000 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25,417 shares to 28,002 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 20,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,060 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Vendingmarketwatch.com which released: “USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Hearing Panel Grants Extension to Regain Compliance – VendingMarketWatch” on April 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “USA Technologies (USAT) Submits Letter to Nasdaq Requesting Additional Extension to Regain Compliance – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Navistar Tops Q3 Estimates – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why American Eagle Outfitters, Tyson Foods, and USA Technologies Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 40,310 shares to 64,760 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 25,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,723 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.