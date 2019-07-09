Bank Of Nova Scotia Lifted Its Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Stake by $100.57 Million as Share Price Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position Boosted by Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.12M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681.97M, up from 7.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 1.31 million shares traded or 181.23% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 16/05/2018 – CHS CFO SKIDMORE MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO DOESN’T HAVE PROJECTION ON HEADCOUNT; 09/03/2018 – BMO International Dividend ETF Goes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Montreal $575m+ No-Grow Prime Auto ABS; 13/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Adds Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III; 05/04/2018 – BMO ISN’T SEEKING TAKEOVERS OUTSIDE GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT: CEO; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.84 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 69,080 shares to 65,946 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,471 shares, and cut its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer Investments holds 0% or 12,880 shares. Moreover, Independent Invsts has 0.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 22,400 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 99.93 million shares. 11,244 were reported by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability. Smithfield Tru invested in 46,908 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Tru Department Mb Retail Bank N A, Illinois-based fund reported 16,390 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Llc invested in 1.26% or 35,753 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc reported 150,290 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 820,977 shares. Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Inc has invested 2.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Signature Est Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Choate Advsr invested in 0.36% or 113,339 shares. Edgewood Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 30,950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd invested in 187,041 shares or 1.17% of the stock. United Automobile Association accumulated 6.77M shares.

