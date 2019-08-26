Bank Of Nova Scotia Lifted Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position by $5.96 Million; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Position in Oracle (ORCL) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 8.22M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 744,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.44M, up from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 1.95M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 21/03/2018 – Cenovus Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Andrew: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED CREW, TRAINING THEM TO ALLOW MORE CRUDE BY RAIL- CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS HIRED CREDIT SUISSE, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS TO ADVISE IT ON NARROWS LAKE PROCESS

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $236.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,928 shares to 39,128 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 51,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.22M shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 455,947 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Washington Cap holds 1.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 21,910 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 30,246 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest reported 6.63 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 0.26% or 164,600 shares. Chatham Gru Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,059 shares. Boys Arnold & Co reported 51,189 shares. Bogle Inv Mgmt LP De has invested 0.7% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Peapack Gladstone Financial has 271,061 shares. Benin Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,855 shares. Motco holds 114,204 shares. Mawer Invest Mngmt Limited owns 589,780 shares. Nordea Ab invested in 1.43% or 12.76M shares. Northeast Consultants has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.10 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,127 shares to 32,672 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 2,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,463 shares, and cut its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).