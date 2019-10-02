Bank Of Nova Scotia Lifted By $6.26 Million Its Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stake; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Income Fund (ETB) Has 1.64 Sentiment

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) stake by 1.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia acquired 81,275 shares as Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 7.92 million shares with $617.28M value, up from 7.84 million last quarter. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto now has $35.82B valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 516,347 shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Income Fund (ETB) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 18 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 11 reduced and sold their stock positions in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.58 million shares, down from 3.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Dentsply Sirona Inc stake by 5,774 shares to 36,667 valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 12,235 shares and now owns 49,646 shares. Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) was reduced too.

Kistler holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund for 22,448 shares. Cetera Advisors Llc owns 144,482 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, King Wealth has 0.1% invested in the company for 21,423 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,000 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $409.24 million. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. It has a 45.6 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 46,180 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

