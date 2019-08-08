Bank Of Nova Scotia Lifted By $14.17 Million Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stake; Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc (NNY) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 6 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 5 sold and reduced stock positions in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 662,111 shares, down from 722,513 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 9.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia acquired 524,909 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 6.03 million shares with $165.53M value, up from 5.50M last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $29.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 3.18M shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 34,192 shares traded or 27.35% up from the average. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NNY) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Penbrook Management Llc holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. for 100,000 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Llc owns 216,934 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 17,900 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 11,625 shares.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $155.71 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 24.13 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

