Bank Of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM); As Eog Resources (EOG) Valuation Declined, Ariel Investments Raised Holding

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 125,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.46 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 5.85M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 93,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 708,282 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.98 million, up from 615,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.09. About 3.83 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 1.25 million shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $77.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,435 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $7.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 66,177 shares to 453,054 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 584,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,408 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).