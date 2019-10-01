Bank Of Nova Scotia Increases Holding in Mednax (MD); As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Valuation Declined, Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Stake

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 573,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.74 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $175.13. About 690,909 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 14,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 203,863 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, up from 189,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 210,245 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – DEAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Expansion of Radiology Practices; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Leading Texas Radiology Practice; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 66,672 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $59.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 22,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,811 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.86 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 1.00 million shares to 21.00M shares, valued at $511.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.77 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

