Bank Of Nova Scotia Increased Its Mosaic Co New (MOS) Position by $2.47 Million; Groesbeck Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Snap On Tools Com Com (SNA) by $1.59 Million as Share Price Rose

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (SNA) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 10,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 22,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $159.73. About 177,178 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 119.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 91,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,935 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 76,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3,231 shares to 26,456 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. $50,022 worth of stock was bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,070 shares to 4,320 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

