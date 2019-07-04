Bank Of Nova Scotia Holds Position in Hollyfrontier (HFC); Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Increased El Paso Elec Co (EE) Holding

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 228.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 468,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 673,284 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24M, up from 204,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 994,351 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64 million, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 108,851 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 5.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 16/03/2018 – DoJ AL Middle: Tribunal de Jurados Federal Condenan Mujer de El Paso en Caso de Secuestración; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC’S BOARD WILL CONSIDER OFFERS: CEO; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Annual BSI Awareness Campaign; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates El Paso ISD, TX’s $16.43MM ULTs ‘AAA’ PSF/’AA’ Underlying; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 115 Of El Paso Electric Co; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric Backs 2018 EPS $2.30-EPS $2.65; 16/03/2018 – US Customs: Public Service Announcement Issued by El Paso Sector; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 20/04/2018 – El Paso Electric First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Notification; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS EL PASO ELECTRIC AT Baa1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Investors (Uk) holds 80,982 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.05% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 380,692 shares. Natl Pension Ser stated it has 250,327 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 4,385 shares stake. Tru Department Mb Fincl Bank N A invested in 164 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs stated it has 38,048 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 22,379 shares. Us Bankshares De has 22,917 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 293,963 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 13,300 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP accumulated 769 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 14.66M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nordea Ab owns 42,567 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership stated it has 363,078 shares. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Prn) (XLE) by 207,550 shares to 127,600 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,467 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,166 shares. D E Shaw invested in 185,879 shares. Putnam Investments Lc invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 127,820 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase has 642,258 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). 11,321 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Legal General Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 291,380 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 465,895 were reported by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 2,129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Northern Trust holds 796,158 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.01% or 30,492 shares. Sei Invs Com has 4,343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $67.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).