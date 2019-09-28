Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Upped Its Holding in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) as Shares Rose; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position Held by Sfe Investment Counsel

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 106,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 4.60 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $166.26M, up from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 1.09M shares traded or 66.94% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 1,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,684 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97M, up from 22,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 821,953 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 4,661 shares to 38,773 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 17,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,035 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,559 shares to 41,232 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,428 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE).

