Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Trimmed Its Stake in Mckesson (MCK) by $12.80 Million as Valuation Rose; Kopp Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Atricure (ATRC) Holding by $756,262 as Market Value Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 67.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 109,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 53,155 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22 million, down from 162,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 1.14 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc. (ATRC) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 29,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 171,969 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 142,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 149,342 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AtriCure To Acquire SentreHEART For Atrial Fib Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ATRC – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AtriCure (ATRC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) May Be Weighed Down By Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

