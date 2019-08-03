Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Trimmed Its Kimco Rlty (KIM) Holding by $505,926; Brown Advisory Securities Has Trimmed American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $586,856; Stock Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 28,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 79,603 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 107,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 3.62M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 5,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,815 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 19,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.94 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 17,784 shares to 91,988 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Capital accumulated 0.04% or 2,680 shares. North Carolina-based Saybrook Nc has invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 1.54M were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc owns 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 200 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 7,363 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Mgmt has invested 0.82% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.1% or 137,280 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Amica Mutual Insur Company holds 78,158 shares. Sather Financial Grp holds 8,777 shares. Advisory Rech holds 20,641 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp reported 0.17% stake. 3,241 are owned by Parsec Financial Incorporated. Prescott Grp Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.12% or 5,200 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Limited owns 0.62% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 67,561 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Rothschild Inv Il reported 0.04% stake. 813,614 were reported by Natixis. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability reported 4,669 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 0.26% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) or 479,200 shares. Natl Registered Advisor owns 10,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 16,130 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has 0.01% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 7,958 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). 532,956 are owned by First Trust L P. 23,117 were accumulated by Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Van Eck holds 94,284 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Inc stated it has 403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Us Bancorp De has 111,571 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 306,043 shares to 527,373 shares, valued at $50.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 186,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.95M for 13.24 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

