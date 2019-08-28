Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Trimmed By $45.44 Million Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position; Digital Realty Trust Has 1.13 Sentiment

Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 237 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 210 sold and trimmed holdings in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 208.27 million shares, up from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Digital Realty Trust Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 11 to 9 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 172 Increased: 186 New Position: 51.

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 64.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 287,583 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 156,982 shares with $24.86M value, down from 444,565 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $132.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $151.48. About 2.80 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN

Apg Asset Management Us Inc. holds 7.84% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for 8.99 million shares. Presima Inc. owns 472,900 shares or 7.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi has 4.46% invested in the company for 163,329 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aew Capital Management L P has invested 3.85% in the stock. Honeywell International Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 66,440 shares.

The stock increased 0.97% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $121.51. About 340,292 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60

Digital Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , through its controlling interest in Digital Realty Trust, L.P., engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of technology-related real estate. The company has market cap of $25.32 billion. It focuses on strategically located properties containing applications and activities critical to the day-to-day activities of technology industry tenants and corporate enterprise datacenter users, including the information technology departments of Fortune 1000 companies, and financial services companies. It has a 111.37 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s property portfolio consists of Internet gateway properties, corporate datacenter properties, technology manufacturing properties, and regional or national offices of technology companies.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.93 million for 420.78 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

