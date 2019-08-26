Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Raised U S G (USG) Stake by $6.87 Million; Stock Price Were Volatile; Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Service Now (NOW) by $11.53 Million

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 2.61M shares traded or 57.32% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 181.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 159,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 247,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, up from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 11/04/2018 – USG Corporation Honored with Lean Six Sigma Project of the Year Award; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP HOLDER KNAUF URGES HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST CO. SLATE; 26/04/2018 – USG REFUTES KNAUF’S MISLEADING STATEMENTS ABOUT THEIR PROPOSAL; 30/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HLDR VOTE “AGAINST”; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS ON APRIL 16, DELIVERED LETTER TO BOARD OF USG CORP – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – USG agrees to discuss possible sale with Knauf; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER BERKSHIRE: KNAUF MADE $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG; 11/05/2018 – USG HOLDERS OPPOSE BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Says Knauf Made Offer for USG at $42 a Share; 10/04/2018 – USG Responds to Knauf’s “Vote No” Campaign

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

