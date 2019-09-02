Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Raised Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $3.17 Million as Share Price Rose; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 135.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 5,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 9,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 4,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $256.54. About 181,991 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 73,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 985,185 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.83 million, up from 911,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 1.09M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 918,930 shares to 296,882 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 363,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,864 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

