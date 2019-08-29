Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Raised Its Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holding by $6.86 Million; Dearborn Partners Has Lifted Stryker (SYK) Position by $784,454; Stock Rose

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 3,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 95,917 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95 million, up from 91,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $221.69. About 302,274 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 280.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 51,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 69,937 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 18,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $145.38. About 282,223 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 5,354 shares to 5,308 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,782 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 21,398 shares. Benedict Inc has 5,235 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 2.01M shares. Parametric Assocs Llc holds 964,503 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Congress Asset Ma has 0.96% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,182 shares. Capital Invest Serv Of America holds 92,675 shares. 45,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Cambridge Rech Advsr stated it has 0.09% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Captrust Advisors has 0.02% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.09% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% stake. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.09% or 7,137 shares. Natixis stated it has 13,020 shares. Sei Invs holds 196,638 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Mgmt Serv holds 0.49% or 3,495 shares. Asset One reported 49,942 shares. Private Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 97,793 shares stake. Eqis Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 4,520 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 4,330 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 191,342 shares. Reinhart holds 128,808 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 100 shares. Brown Advisory reported 6,116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Natixis holds 98,706 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Seizert Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 1.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Voya Management has 37,474 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.07% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 59,737 shares to 498,958 shares, valued at $33.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 3,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,357 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.