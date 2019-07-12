Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Raised Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position by $9.45 Million as Stock Rose; Parsec Financial Management Position in Pepsico (PEP) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 2,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,750 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.93 million, up from 216,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $133.84. About 792,358 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 77,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,257 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.86 million, up from 263,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $140.7. About 498,299 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 7,346 shares to 203,851 shares, valued at $13.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 204,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,680 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Bank & Trust And Tru stated it has 48,174 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Maryland Cap Mgmt accumulated 121,343 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Callahan Lc has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd invested 0.61% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,199 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0.83% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 29.91M shares. Paradigm Asset Management invested in 0% or 20,920 shares. Novare Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.7% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 425 are held by Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com. Main Street Rech Limited Co accumulated 1,700 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.58% or 7,170 shares. 41,530 were reported by Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. 57,503 are held by North Star Inv Management Corp. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Com invested in 40,025 shares. 2,225 were accumulated by Holt Advsr Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt Prns L P.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. Shares for $62,844 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin. HANNON MICHAEL J sold 5,000 shares worth $624,099.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Scotia Capital has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 59,527 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Boston Prtn reported 112,765 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0% or 2,650 shares in its portfolio. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na owns 16,943 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources stated it has 193,562 shares. Ftb stated it has 0.34% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bp Plc accumulated 0.23% or 49,000 shares. Williams Jones And Limited Company stated it has 39,259 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Management invested in 0.05% or 2,249 shares. Robecosam Ag has 0.36% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 70,143 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 1.06 million shares. Cap Interest Sarl holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 6,300 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id owns 6,957 shares.