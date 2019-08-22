Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Raised Conocophillips (COP) Holding by $22.68 Million; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Next Century Growth Investors Has Upped Its Stake

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 5,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,301 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 38,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $137.12. About 9.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 343,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.06 million, up from 661,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 1.71M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – In vote of confidence, oil firms mop up new North Sea blocks; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 15,157 shares to 123,989 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 5,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,729 shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Steadfast Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 4.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Family Capital Tru accumulated 2,200 shares. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 2.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.60 million shares. 51,602 are owned by Notis. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 835,978 shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 108,449 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Company invested 3.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sachem Head Capital Mgmt LP holds 1.50 million shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp owns 21,459 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability reported 162,124 shares. Muhlenkamp Incorporated has 7.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 6.84M shares or 8.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 1.39 million shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard Fincl Bank has invested 3.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips claim against PDVSA tossed by arbitration panel – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.