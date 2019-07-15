Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Lowered Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by $10.34 Million as Valuation Rose; St James Investment Company Has Lifted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $3.18 Million; Share Price Declined

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 73,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 827,029 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.03 million, up from 753,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 3.42 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 191,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,840 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 239,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 648,325 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,140 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited reported 22,466 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paloma Mngmt Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 27,467 shares. Perritt accumulated 8,515 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Gmt has invested 1.41% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 10,864 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 102,914 shares. The California-based Investors has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Parametric Port Lc reported 0.03% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 232,698 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Srb holds 13,043 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) stated it has 0.02% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Marcato Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 282,000 shares.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.21 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $284.32 million for 9.57 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.04% EPS growth.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 123,198 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $19.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 104,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $310,397 activity.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 165,779 shares to 637,337 shares, valued at $32.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors International Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 155,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,401 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Month Us.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial In holds 2,122 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brandywine Investment Llc reported 1.12% stake. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Van Strum And Towne Inc accumulated 66,763 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Iberiabank Corporation invested in 0.07% or 14,612 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wms Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,464 shares. Btim holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 126,344 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.11% or 32,776 shares in its portfolio. Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 2,300 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cim Invest Mangement Inc holds 0.39% or 23,444 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca holds 131,341 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Ws Mngmt Lllp invested in 0.38% or 142,159 shares.