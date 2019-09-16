Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Lowered Its Discovery (DISCK) Position by $654,388; As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Market Value Rose, Holder Benin Management Has Raised Position

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 819,341 shares traded or 39.48% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 27/04/2018 – TT INTERNATIONAL CUTS SHORT PHILIPS LIGHTING TO 0.25 FROM 0.50; 17/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – CONTINUE TO SEE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE UK, DESPITE THE BREXIT UNCERTAINTIES; 15/05/2018 – REG-Philips Lighting’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves company name change to Signify, appointment of Eelco Blok to Supervisory Board and 2017 dividend; 23/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – WITH TPV TO ENTER GLOBAL BRAND LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR AUDIO AND VIDEO PRODUCTS AND ACCESSORIES; 24/05/2018 – New Philips Satinelle Advanced Epilator Helps Women Achieve Longer-lasting Hair Removal; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS; 07/05/2018 – Philips Lighting at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By ABN AMRO Today; 11/04/2018 – REG-Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions; 26/04/2018 – Philips Lighting: in the dark; 23/04/2018 – Correction to Philips 1Q Earnings Story

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 23,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 196,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, down from 219,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 2.76M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,149 shares to 55,157 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 17,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discovery: Self-Described Free Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Philips maintains its top ranking in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philips signs agreement to create Taiwanâ€™s first fully digitalized pathology department – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Philips and B. Braun launch Onvision needle tip tracking, a breakthrough in real-time ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Philips debuts innovations in ultrasound and enterprise informatics to advance cardiac care at ESC 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.