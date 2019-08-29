Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Lowered Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $25.04 Million as Market Value Declined; American Elec Pwr Com (AEP) Valuation Rose While Stralem & Co Has Lowered Its Position

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (AEP) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 10,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 85,620 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17M, down from 96,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 352,271 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 532,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 716,759 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.20 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 3.12M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.46 million for 18.58 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.50 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

