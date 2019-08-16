Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Lowered Foot Locker (FL) Stake By $4.44 Million; Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 31.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 216,100 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 475,005 shares with $31.45M value, down from 691,105 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $39.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 5.89M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Foot Locker Inc (FL) stake by 38.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 73,927 shares as Foot Locker Inc (FL)’s stock declined 26.80%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 117,675 shares with $7.13 million value, down from 191,602 last quarter. Foot Locker Inc now has $4.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.62% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $38.73. About 1.83M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 13/03/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC FL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $50 TARGET PRICE; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker: No Changes to 2018 Base Salaries for Top Executives; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Reports Sales Decline Better Than Expected; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Investors (FL); 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Invo; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on August, 23 before the open. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FL’s profit will be $72.41M for 14.67 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Foot Locker On Valuation, Q2 Print May Support Shares – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nike Stock Is Set to Survive the Trade War – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Oversold Stocks To Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on Foot Locker – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Foot Locker Inc has $85 highest and $4000 lowest target. $69’s average target is 78.16% above currents $38.73 stock price. Foot Locker Inc had 26 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Pivotal Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $73 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, February 25. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Monday, March 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 6,613 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 14,954 shares. Zpr Investment invested in 0.9% or 7,525 shares. Rothschild Communication Asset Mngmt Us Inc invested in 148,856 shares. Moreover, Newfocus Financial Group Ltd Liability Com has 1.1% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Sector Pension Inv Board reported 9,390 shares. 387,606 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) or 169,217 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 217,993 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). The France-based Cap Fund Sa has invested 0.04% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Clearbridge Lc owns 0.06% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 1.16M shares. Regions Corporation, Alabama-based fund reported 2,132 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.12% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Eqis Mngmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 16,777 shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) stake by 85,835 shares to 492,163 valued at $19.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 686,679 shares and now owns 784,274 shares. Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 648,589 shares. Lord Abbett Communication Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 53,600 were reported by Hbk Invs Lp. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gabelli Funds Llc reported 317,900 shares stake. North Carolina-based Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mufg Americas has invested 0.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,117 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Oppenheimer And has 0.15% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 82,349 shares. Artisan Ptnrs LP has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Morgan Stanley holds 0.15% or 7.97 million shares. Burt Wealth has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1,242 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.37% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $5.60 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. On Monday, June 10 Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.