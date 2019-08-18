Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Increased Its Varian Med Sys (VAR) Stake; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Cut Maximus (MMS) Holding By $374,570

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) stake by 121.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia acquired 23,752 shares as Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR)’s stock declined 12.97%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 43,274 shares with $6.13 million value, up from 19,522 last quarter. Varian Med Sys Inc now has $9.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.95. About 644,488 shares traded or 9.13% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Maximus Inc (MMS) stake by 3.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 5,351 shares as Maximus Inc (MMS)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 143,688 shares with $10.20M value, down from 149,039 last quarter. Maximus Inc now has $4.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.37. About 241,098 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Canopy Growth Corp stake by 243,959 shares to 160,603 valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 304,368 shares and now owns 502,396 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank accumulated 7,381 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 12,301 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 373,238 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Group Inc Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Papp L Roy & holds 0.75% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 29,405 shares. 479,385 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Kcm Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 2,480 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 17,802 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc invested in 0.05% or 8,096 shares. 76,189 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru Inc. Field Main Comml Bank invested in 0.57% or 4,239 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0.08% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Iqiyi Inc stake by 241,738 shares to 798,745 valued at $19.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 3,954 shares and now owns 131,694 shares. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 12,256 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). 17,875 were accumulated by Voloridge Management Ltd Liability. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.26% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 310,300 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 932,623 shares. Fmr Ltd Company stated it has 784,964 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorporation And owns 479 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Smithfield Trust holds 2,075 shares. 49,942 are held by Los Angeles And Equity Rech. Td Asset Mngmt reported 57,100 shares. Cim Investment Mangement owns 5,875 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0% or 118 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management reported 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Among 2 analysts covering Maximus (NYSE:MMS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Maximus has $8300 highest and $7700 lowest target. $80’s average target is 3.40% above currents $77.37 stock price. Maximus had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MMS in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 9.